Supporter of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede injured during protest

They regrouped at Gugu Dlamini Park, before marching to the ANC headquarters, demanding that a meeting be facilitated with the national office so they could be addressed by the party's general secretary, Ace Magashule.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the woman, believed to be about 40, was stabilised before she was taken to hospital.

"She has been injured when police tried to disperse a crowd using rubber bullets and teargas," said Jamieson.

Meanwhile, acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer has condemned the "harassment" of city staff who were forced to vacate buildings in light of the disruption.

“The behaviour of protesters is deplorable because the city was forced not to render services to its residents because our workers were intimidated. No matter how serious the grievances may be, this is unacceptable.

"This anarchy is unnecessary, and the issue of our mayor is handled by the leadership of her political organisation and it has pronounced in that regard, and that must be respected. It is an insult to our stakeholders, who are expecting us to render services at all times,” said Peer.

She said the city was now exploring legal avenues to clamp down on the violent protests.