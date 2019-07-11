South Africa

Supporter of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede injured during protest

11 July 2019 - 14:59 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Metro police keep a watchful eye over pro-Zandile Gumede supporters at the ANC provincial headquarters in Durban on Thursday.
Image: Orrin Singh

A supporter of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was injured when police used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse an unruly crowd - for the second time - on Thursday.

The woman was believed to be part of a large group of supporters who were marching through the city to voice their anger at Gumede not being reinstated to office.

Earlier, pro-Gumede supporters were dispersed with stun grenades outside the Durban city hall and seven people were arrested.

They regrouped at Gugu Dlamini Park, before marching to the ANC headquarters, demanding that a meeting be facilitated with the national office so they could be addressed by the party's general secretary, Ace Magashule.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the woman, believed to be about 40, was stabilised before she was taken to hospital.

"She has been injured when police tried to disperse a crowd using rubber bullets and teargas," said Jamieson.

Meanwhile, acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer has condemned the "harassment" of city staff who were forced to vacate buildings in light of the disruption.

“The behaviour of protesters is deplorable because the city was forced not to render services to its residents because our workers were intimidated. No matter how serious the grievances may be, this is unacceptable.

"This anarchy is unnecessary, and the issue of our mayor is handled by the leadership of her political organisation and it has pronounced in that regard, and that must be respected. It is an insult to our stakeholders, who are expecting us to render services at all times,” said Peer.

She said the city was now exploring legal avenues to clamp down on the violent protests.

