UCT's vice-chancellor went to Paris and snapped selfies with the president!

11 July 2019 - 09:32 By Dave Chambers
UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on July 10 2019.
Image: Twitter/@FabAcademic

Mamokgethi Phakeng, the selfie-loving vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, has two new presidential pictures for her collection.

Phakeng was seated on the immediate left of President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday for dinner at the Élysée Palace, the 300-year-old building in the centre of the French capital which houses the president’s home and office.

True to form, Phakeng tweeted selfies from the occasion, which concluded a meeting of the U7 Alliance of World Universities. And in two of them, she shared the frame with a smiling Macron.

Phakeng, whose Twitter handle is @FabAcademic, said Macron requested a selfie.

Later in the evening, she was back on the social media platform before boarding a flight.

