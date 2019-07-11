UCT's vice-chancellor went to Paris and snapped selfies with the president!
Mamokgethi Phakeng, the selfie-loving vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, has two new presidential pictures for her collection.
Phakeng was seated on the immediate left of President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday for dinner at the Élysée Palace, the 300-year-old building in the centre of the French capital which houses the president’s home and office.
True to form, Phakeng tweeted selfies from the occasion, which concluded a meeting of the U7 Alliance of World Universities. And in two of them, she shared the frame with a smiling Macron.
Now at President Macron’s house for dinner and yours trily has the honour of sitting on his right hand side. This is the first time any sitting President in the world grants me the honour. Now lets see if he asks for a selfie 😜 pic.twitter.com/WQGuXF9hgh— Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) July 10, 2019
Phakeng, whose Twitter handle is @FabAcademic, said Macron requested a selfie.
Later in the evening, she was back on the social media platform before boarding a flight.
At the airport after a late dinner with President Macron. Fly into CPT Thursday night, Friday morning 4 graduations, then Saturday fly to JHB, Sunday drive to Sun City to speak at 2019 African insurance exchange & then fly to Hong Kong to speak @THEworldsummits #Lifeonthefablane pic.twitter.com/2H6zPMuoYb— Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) July 11, 2019