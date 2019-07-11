Young and poor? You are probably fuelling corruption

Across Africa, more than 25% of people who accessed public services such as health care and education paid a bribe in the previous year, which is the equivalent of about 130 million people.

This is according to the Global Corruption Barometer – Africa, released on African Anti-Corruption Day by Transparency International in partnership with Afrobarometer.

The profile of people paying bribes varies according to circumstance and vulnerability, the report states.

Overall, men are slightly more likely to pay a bribe than women.

The poorest are twice as likely to pay a bribe as the richest people.

It is also young people aged 18-34 who are more inclined to pay a bribe than people aged 55 and over.

Domestically, the report reveals that 64% of South Africans surveyed think that corruption increased in the previous 12 months. The survey was conducted between end July and September 2018.

Of the 47,000 citizens surveyed in 35 African countries, more than half believe corruption is getting worse in their country, while 59% think their government is doing badly at tackling corruption. In SA, a staggering 70% believe that the government is not doing enough to tackle corruption.

Overall, the police service is considered the most corrupt institution, with a global average of 47% of people believing that most or all police are corrupt; in SA, this figure rises to 49%.