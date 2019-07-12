South Africa

Approval and concern: SANDF deployment to Cape Flats gets mixed responses

12 July 2019 - 10:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Werner Hills

Police minister Bheki Cele's announcement that the SANDF will be deployed to the crime-ridden Cape Flats has received mixed responses.

Some predict a decline in crime, while others have said it doesn't solve the root cause of the problem: poverty and economic exclusion. 

Cele made the announcement on Thursday during his budget address in parliament, where he attributed the move to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise the deployment of the army.

There's been a spate of violence in the past few weeks, with 11 people murdered in Philippi East at the weekend.

Using #SANDF, this is what people had to say.

