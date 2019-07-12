Case against man implicated in Durban businesswoman kidnapping postponed

The case against the man who has been implicated in the kidnapping case of a wealthy Durban businesswoman has been postponed.

Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, a Nigerian national, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday facing charges of theft. This after he was found in possession a cellphone belonging to missing Durban woman Sandra Moonsamy, 45.

Moonsamy was kidnapped on May 30 after allegedly being forced off the road by three vehicles on the M13 offramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown at about 6.30pm.