South Africa

Case against man implicated in Durban businesswoman kidnapping postponed

12 July 2019 - 11:26 By Orrin Singh
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a logistics tycoon, was kidnapped on May 30
Image: Supplied

The case against the man who has been implicated in the kidnapping case of a wealthy Durban businesswoman has been postponed.

Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, a Nigerian national, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday facing charges of theft. This after he was found in possession a cellphone belonging to missing Durban woman Sandra Moonsamy, 45.

Moonsamy was kidnapped on May 30 after allegedly being forced off the road by three vehicles on the M13 offramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown at about 6.30pm.

Appearing in a black and white sweater with sleeveless blue jacket, Gike cast a burly figure in the dock.

State prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay asked Magistrate Thembinkosi Ngema to postpone the matter to July 19 for bail consideration.

Gike was arrested last week and made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

