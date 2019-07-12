South Africa

Crash in Mpumalanga claims nine lives, eight burnt beyond recognition

12 July 2019 - 20:05 By ERNEST MABUZA
The scene of an accident on the R11 Road between Middelburg and Hendrina in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon where nine people were killed, eight of them burnt beyond recognition.
Image: Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department.

Nine people were killed when a minibus taxi and an articulated truck collided on the N11 Road between Middelburg and Hendrina  in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.

The victims were all passengers in the minibus taxi and eight of them were burnt beyond recognition. They are believed to have been employees at a nearby mine.

The drivers of the minibus and the articulated truck were slightly injured and are being treated at a Life Cosmos Hospital in Emalahleni.

 The road was partially reopened on Friday evening with with stop-and-go control.

Motorists  were encouraged to be patient.

Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said crash investigation experts from the Road Traffic Management Corporation and safety engineering officials from the department would begin with investigations.

He said police would investigate a case of culpable homicide.

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Gabisile Tshabalala expressed shock at the collision and said motorists should be more cautious on the roads.

She said the N11 continued to record deadly crashes.

