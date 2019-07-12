Four charged with taxi killings walk free, as judge slams 'hopeless' prosecution

Judge Mbulelo Jolwana freed four men charged with the crimes, saying that although “it is clear they may have been involved in some way”, the state had botched its case “beyond redemption”.

Delivering a scathing attack on the police and the National Prosecuting Authority, Jolwana told the Mthatha high court: “The state made no attempt ... to achieve a just outcome.

“This was a costly travesty of justice at its best which obviously reinforced the sense of impunity in some of the violent crimes in this country.”

The defendants, all taxi drivers or owners in Mthatha, were accused of unleashing a campaign of killings, arson, kidnapping, violence and terror in revenge for the killing of a taxi driver in 2010.

Thuso Solani, Gcinikhaya Canzibe and Malusi Filiya were murdered; Solani, Avela Tuswa and Bulelani Filiya were kidnapped; a house was burnt down; and there were three attempted murders.

But the judge said the crimes were not investigated for seven years. Then the state produced only two witnesses who implicated the accused, and their evidence was so contradictory that it was “rendered totally incredible”.

The other state witnesses were mostly police officers, whose evidence proved nothing more than “the undisputed fact that the deceased had died”.