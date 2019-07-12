IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma a free man after not guilty verdict

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, is a free man after the Randburg Magistrate's Court found him not guilty of culpable homicide, following the death of Phumzile Dube.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said on Friday morning the state had failed to prove he was negligent and that he had foreseen Dube's death. He found there was no evidence that Duduzane had failed to keep a proper lookout.