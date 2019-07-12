South Africa

IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma a free man after not guilty verdict

12 July 2019 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
Duduzane Zuma shares a laugh with his legal team at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 2019, where he was found not guilty of culpable homicide.
Image: ALON SKUY

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, is a free man after the Randburg Magistrate's Court found him not guilty of culpable homicide, following the death of Phumzile Dube.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said on Friday morning the state had failed to prove he was negligent and that he had foreseen Dube's death. He found there was no evidence that Duduzane had failed to keep a proper lookout.

Duduzane Zuma outside court after he was found not guilty of culpable homicide.
Image: ALON SKUY
Duduzane Zuma speaks to reporters inside the court after the not guilty verdict.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma and daughter Duduzile, who supported Duduzane during his trial.
Image: ALON SKUY

Dube died after Zuma's Porsche was involved in a collision with the minibus she was travelling in on the M1, near the Grayston turnoff, in Johannesburg in 2014.

Her family was in court to hear the verdict.

Duduzane was supported by his father and sister, Duduzile.

Duduzane Zuma and his sister, Duduzile, share a moment of relief after hearing the verdict.
Image: ALON SKUY
Duduzane Zuma sits nervously at the start of the court ruling.
Image: ALON SKUY

X