IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma a free man after not guilty verdict
12 July 2019 - 13:14
The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, is a free man after the Randburg Magistrate's Court found him not guilty of culpable homicide, following the death of Phumzile Dube.
Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said on Friday morning the state had failed to prove he was negligent and that he had foreseen Dube's death. He found there was no evidence that Duduzane had failed to keep a proper lookout.
Dube died after Zuma's Porsche was involved in a collision with the minibus she was travelling in on the M1, near the Grayston turnoff, in Johannesburg in 2014.
Her family was in court to hear the verdict.
Duduzane was supported by his father and sister, Duduzile.