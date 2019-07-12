Inspiration from her mom to succeed

Mildreat Muroyiwa experienced two major life events during her first year at the University of Cape Town. She lost her mother to cancer, and then she discovered she was pregnant. Undeterred Muroyiwa continued with her studies, making her unborn child a part of her journey.

Eventually she went into labour the weekend before crucial tests and because of her determination to do well academically, she took her books with her into the labor ward.

The proud mom will, on Friday, graduate with her Master of Commerce (MCom) degree.

“I honestly hoped the baby would be born after the block, but as life would have it I went into labour one Saturday night before two important class tests that would contribute to my overall course mark. I so hoped the pain was a false alarm that I carried my notebooks to the delivery ward. My classmates even nicknamed my baby Baby MCom,” she shared.