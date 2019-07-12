'It's a ticking time bomb': Joburg road closed as zama-zamas cause extensive damage

The mayor has since promised to send proof of this claim.

The Sunday Times reported that miners were also using explosives dangerously close to gas and petrol lines as well as the Soweto stadium.

“If something happens I will treat it as premeditated murder and not culpable homicide because the national government has been warned [about the dangers of illegal mining],” Mashaba said.

Head of infrastructure development at the Joburg Roads Agency Siya Genu said the 1km stretch of road was being inspected to assess whether additional structural support was needed to its foundation.

“It would normally cost between R25m and R30m for this length of road to be refurbished, but we don’t know how much it will cost until we know the extent of the damage,” he said.

Genu said this was the only road the city was aware of that had been damaged due to illegal mining, but they suspected there were more.

Mashaba said the city and police officials had been to the site on Tuesday to remove illegal miners.

“We sent a forensic team there [Tuesday] to start shutting down the illegal mining activity. But we are unable to stop illegal mining on our own. Compounding the problem is that people conducting the operations are undocumented, they are processing the minerals and shipping them out the country illegally. The country is losing out because of it," he said.