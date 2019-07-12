Man arrested for possession of kidnapped Durban businesswoman's cellphone

A Nigerian national who has been implicated in the kidnapping case of a wealthy Durban businesswoman will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested last week after he was found in possession of a cellphone belonging to Sandra Moonsamy, 45, who was kidnapped in May.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha confirmed that Gike was charged with theft and possession of suspected stolen property.