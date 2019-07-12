Mozambican civil society wants to stop former finance minister's extradition back home

Several Mozambican civil society organisations want to stop SA from extraditing their former finance minister Manuel Chang back to Mozambique.

Fórum de Monitoria do Orçamento (FOM), known in English as the Budget Monitoring Forum, said in court papers filed this week at the Johannesburg high court that it would be an injustice to Mozambicans if Chang returned home where he is an MP who now enjoys “parliamentary privilege against criminal prosecution in Mozambique”.

Chang, 63, was the finance minister from 2005 to 2015. He was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on December 29 2018 for his alleged involvement in $2bn (roughly R27.82bn) in fraudulent loans to Mozambican state firms.

AFP reported in February that the Mozambican government took out loans amounting to $2bn to buy a tuna fishing fleet and surveillance ships, but hid the transaction from parliament and international donors.

The hidden debt plunged Mozambique into its worst financial crisis since independence from Portugal in 1975, as donors froze contributions.

An independent audit found that a quarter of the loan amount was diverted and not accounted for. The US alleges that at least $200m (R2.78bn) was spent on bribes and kickbacks, including $12m (R167m) on Chang, who allegedly signed off on debt guarantees.