South Africa

NPA won't appeal Duduzane Zuma's not guilty verdict

12 July 2019 - 13:48 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Duduzane Zuma shares a laugh with his legal team at the Randburg magistrate's court on July 12 2019, where he was found not guilty of culpable homicide.
Duduzane Zuma shares a laugh with his legal team at the Randburg magistrate's court on July 12 2019, where he was found not guilty of culpable homicide.
Image: Alon Skuy

Witnesses called by the state in the culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma did not help prove his guilt, magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said on Friday.

Zuma faced a charge of culpable homicide at the Randburg magistrate's court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Thupaatlase acquitted Zuma on the charge on Friday, saying the state had not proved its case against him.

Thupaatlase delivered judgment in a packed court with former president Jacob Zuma present, along with Duduzane's wife and sister.

The family Phumzile Dube, the woman who died when a minibus taxi she was travelling in collided with Zuma's Porsche, was also in court.

In his judgment, Thupaatlase rejected several state witnesses' evidence, including that of the minibus taxi driver.

Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide after Porsche crash

Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of culpable homicide on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

"Matron Madikane [one of the eyewitnesses] was not a model of a good witness. I do not agree with the state that she was a good witness," Thupaatlase ruled.

He said Duduzane could not have prevented losing control of his vehicle.

"There is no proof that reducing his speed, the accused would have prevented aquaplaning," Thupaatlase said.

The court also found that there was no evidence that Duduzane failed to keep a proper look-out.

"There was unforeseeable puddle of water and a reasonable driver would have avoided the situation. Therefore, the accused is found not guilty," Thupaatlase said.

Duduzane refused to speak to the media.

His counsel, Mike Hellens SC, told TimesLIVE that he was not allowed to speak to the media. He, however, said he was happy with the outcome of the case.

Zuma also appeared happy after the court delivered its verdict.

Asked to comment on the court's decision, Dube's mother, Adina, only that her daughter was "gone" and there was nothing she could do about it.

"She's gone. There is nothing I can do about it," she said. "My daughter is dead and she is not coming back."

Madikane told the media that she was also disappointed that Duduzane had been found not guilty.

"I'm not happy because people died. But we have to respect the court's decision," she said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the organisation welcomed the court's verdict.

"We believe the presiding officer applied his mind. We believe this was a fair judgment.

She said the NPA would not be appealing they judgment.

"At the end of the day, justice seeks to uncover the truth... The prosecutor did his best. He went an extra mile to work on this case.

"We are satisfied we have done our best. The prosecutor gave it his best shot, but the court ruled otherwise unfortunately and there is nothing we can do about it," she said.

MORE

IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma a free man after not guilty verdict

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, is a free man after the Randburg Magistrate's Court found him not guilty of culpable homicide.
News
1 hour ago

Heartbreak of Dube family endures, as Duduzane Zuma is found not guilty

"She's gone. There is nothing I can do about it," said Phumzile Dube's mother outside court on Friday after Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Hijackers caught on camera - and nabbed in 13 minutes South Africa
  3. Motorist rams gunman robbing woman driver in Johannesburg traffic South Africa
  4. 'Missing' PE nurses found at sangoma training camp South Africa
  5. ‘I raped in revenge for being raped by my sister.’ Nonsense, says judge South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X