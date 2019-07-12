Retrenchment in SA is ‘one of the gravest situations in the world’
12 July 2019 - 06:01
Retrenchments in SA in the second quarter of this year have shot up more than 27% from 2018, ringing alarm bells for the economy.
Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) spokesperson Dumisani Mavundla told Times Select the number of companies approaching the council for retrenchments increased from 137 last year to 185 between April and June this year.
