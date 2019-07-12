'This represents a start to something greater': Township youth build beautiful sculpture

According to a press statement, the hull of the boat pays homage to Vrygrond’s history of being a fishermen’s village, while the houses on top symbolise the unity of the community.

For Hendericks, the sculpture represents a community that “can go anywhere”. “If we stand together as a community we can do anything,” he says.

Hendericks has been living in Vrygrond for five years and says that it has been a “struggle”. Vrygond has been hit hard by gang violence and housing problems.

Gangsters try to recruit children, he says. Through the artwork they are trying to show that there are better options than gangsterism in this world.

“There is something better than selling yourself short or going to prison for somebody else,” he says.

The art project is a collaboration with Mexican street artist Libre Gutierrez and the Sozo Foundation. Gutierrez creates artwork across the globe sometimes involving migrants and incarcerated people. Last year he facilitated and painted a colourful mural on the Vrygrond Community Centre’s walls. The sculpture was also supported by the Vrygrond Community Development Forum.

Lygia Stebbing, from San Francisco, said that a lot of people have ideas of what Vrygrond is about: that “it’s full of gangsters and drugs”, but “really the community is beautiful”.

Stebbing is one of the art work organisers from EDvance, a teachers preparation programme at San Francisco State University in California.

“People should challenge themselves beyond the stereotypes,” says Stebbing. “People may look one way but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are people to be afraid of” or “that they don't care about their community.”

Since 2012, Stebbing and her students have been running programmes in Vrygrond which include bringing in pre-school teachers from the United States.