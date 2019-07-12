WATCH | KZN youth choir lands on a high note after international win
The KwaZulu-Natal Youth choir landed on a high note when they arrived at King Shaka international airport, on Thursday, following a win at the Summa Cum Laude International Music Festival in Vienna.
Choir conductor Gérard’d du Toit said they were so overwhelmed by the amount of love and support they received, that the chorists decided to break out into an impromptu concert.
"There were so many supporters waiting for us, it was as if we were coming back from the World Cup. I don't know how many people were there but I could hardly move. The children were so happy, they started signing," said an elated du Toit.
The choir, which consists of 62 members from 33 schools across the province, beat choirs from across the world to take home joint first place with São Vicente a Cappella, in the mixed choir category.
The festival was held between July 5-10.
Two choir members, Ukhona Ngcongo and Dhenishta Chetty, were also awarded best alto and soprano respectively and were invited to perform solos at the Gala evening at the end of the festival.
Before they got to Vienna, the choir also attended workshops and performed in Slovenia and Croatia.
"We performed at wonderful places, it was as if we were surrounded by music everywhere we went," said du Toit.
Proud parent Mayurie Bhagwandas, who attended the competition, said that it was an overwhelming experience to watch her son Samir perform with the choir on such a big stage.
"It was so amazing to see the KZN youth choir. They all come from different parts of KZN but when they are singing, they sing as one. To see them perform in those historic halls was surreal.
"We have seen all their concerts in Durban, but this was something else," said Bhagwandas.
Du Toit said that they were looking forward to conquering Europe at the end of the year.