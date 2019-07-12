WATCH | KZN youth choir lands on a high note after international win

The KwaZulu-Natal Youth choir landed on a high note when they arrived at King Shaka international airport, on Thursday, following a win at the Summa Cum Laude International Music Festival in Vienna.

Choir conductor Gérard’d du Toit said they were so overwhelmed by the amount of love and support they received, that the chorists decided to break out into an impromptu concert.

"There were so many supporters waiting for us, it was as if we were coming back from the World Cup. I don't know how many people were there but I could hardly move. The children were so happy, they started signing," said an elated du Toit.

The choir, which consists of 62 members from 33 schools across the province, beat choirs from across the world to take home joint first place with São Vicente a Cappella, in the mixed choir category.

The festival was held between July 5-10.

Two choir members, Ukhona Ngcongo and Dhenishta Chetty, were also awarded best alto and soprano respectively and were invited to perform solos at the Gala evening at the end of the festival.