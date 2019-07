Popular model Mirriam Ngomani has vowed to take legal action against the men who allegedly attacked her and fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner.

The incident took place at Time Square Casino in Menlyn, Pretoria, in the early hours of July 11 2019.

The Sowetan reported that Ngomani was allegedly attacked by a group of white men when walking out of a casino with her fiancé.

The attack left the model with a broken leg.