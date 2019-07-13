Police offer substantial rewards to help trace Philippi killers

Western Cape police are offering substantial rewards for any information that can help them trace six “people of interest” being sought in connection with the recent spate of murders in Philippi East on the Cape Flats.

They said on Saturday that a reward of R70,000 was being offered for each of the six people who were successfully traced.

The six people of interest being sought were named as Siphenkosi Gwazekhaya (also known as Bhoyoyo), Shane Madolo, Thamsanqa Lande, Lubabalo Phethelo, Onke Thafu and Oyam Hlamu (also known as Mashesha). Photos of three of the men were released by police.

Thirteen people were killed in Philippi East last weekend. Six women between the ages of 18 and 26 were found shot to death at a home in Marcus Garvey on the Friday night, while five men aged between 18 and 39 were gunned down in two separate shooting incidents on the Saturday night. Two people were also killed in Hanover Park.

“Detectives attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit who are responsible to investigate the recent murders that occurred in Philippi East are requesting the assistance of the public in tracing people of interest in the cases.

“Western Cape SAPS is offering a reward valued at R70,000 to anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the sought people. The reward is offered per person successful traced. Anyone with any information that can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact Brigadier Bhekie Khumalo on 082 5568642 or 021-4676140,” police said on Saturday.

The appeal for public assistance to help trace the men comes amid the deployment of troops to help police curb the killings and violence in the region.

Cape Town is in the throes of its worst year yet for gang violence, recording a murder rate of 10.6 people per day for the first four months of 2019.

The army’s deployment was announced by police minister Bheki Cele during his budget vote speech on Thursday evening following pleas over the past few years by communities living in some of the city’s most dangerous neighbourhoods.