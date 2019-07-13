South Africa

Wanted suspect killed in shootout with police in Katlehong

13 July 2019 - 16:54 By TimesLIVE
A wanted suspect was shot dead in a shootout with police in Katlehong east of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

A 41-year-old wanted man was fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said police had received information about a man that was pointing a firearm at a resident of Katlehong and had responded swiftly.

“As police were approaching the suspect, he started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. The suspect was fatally shot while none of the police officers were injured,” Masondo said.

He said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspect was wanted by the police for crimes that included murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and arson.

“The unlicensed firearm used by the suspect will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it had been used during the commission of other crimes,” Masondo added.

