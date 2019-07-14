South Africa

Five women's bodies suspected to be buried in backyard of Mpuma house after Facebook affair

14 July 2019 - 15:01 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man has allegedly confessed to burying three more bodies in the yard.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police have found the bodies of two women buried in the backyard of a house in Mpumalanga after a man confessed to meeting one of them via social networking site Facebook.

He has now allegedly confessed to burying three more women at the house in the Masoyi area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the man was arrested about a month ago.

He said police exhumed the first body at the house about three weeks ago and then found a second body.

"He confessed to having sexual relations with the women. He informed the police that he met the first woman he buried on Facebook and they later met and slept together."

Bhembe said the second woman's body was found on Friday.

"Currently we are proceeding to the same place with the hope of exhuming three more bodies at the same house," he said.

