Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke

The key source that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied on for her explosive report on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is an unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian.

The report, which asserts that Gordhan was the mastermind behind an illegal South African Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit”, has unleashed a storm in SA’s politics.

But the Sunday Times today exposes a litany of blunders and missteps in how Mkhwebane arrived at her findings.

Mkhwebane has refused to comment on the shocking revelations.

