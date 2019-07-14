Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke
14 July 2019 - 00:00
The key source that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied on for her explosive report on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is an unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian.
The report, which asserts that Gordhan was the mastermind behind an illegal South African Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit”, has unleashed a storm in SA’s politics.
But the Sunday Times today exposes a litany of blunders and missteps in how Mkhwebane arrived at her findings.
Mkhwebane has refused to comment on the shocking revelations.
