Reactions to pro-Gumede protests: 'How can you defend her?'

14 July 2019 - 15:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A supporter of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede resists arrest during a protest in Durban on Thursday.
Image: Orrin Singh

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's leave of absence has been extended, pending the ANC's internal investigation into corruption and fraud allegations levelled against her.

Supporters of the embattled mayor who expected her back in office on Thursday were dismayed to learn about the extension of her leave of absence.

They took to the streets in protest where they lamented that the ANC has, on numerous occasions, failed to heed their plea to have Gumede back in office. These protests resulted in chaos in the city, prompting a heavy police presence.

Speaking to eNCA on Friday, Gumede called on the ANC to speed up their investigation as this is the only way for her to know her fate.

She further denied mobilising crowds to march in her support. "I don't know who they are because I am not part of what is happening. If I were, I would have been able to call them to order."

Those who watched the chaos unfold in the news expressed shock and took to Twitter to question why the city's residents insist on protecting and supporting an allegedly corrupt mayor who steals from the poor.

