South Africa

Second summit planned so gang-plagued communities can have their say

14 July 2019 - 14:39 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele says a second summit will be held within two weeks to hear from communities affected by gang violence on the Cape Flats.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A second summit to address spiralling violent crime in the Western Cape will be held within two weeks.

Speaking at the end of a weekend summit in Paarl on Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele said communities had complained they were not properly represented.

"It was then agreed that in two weeks there will be a bigger coming together of the CPFs (community policing forums) and the community organisations that will make the input about what they think should be done by the government - national, provincial and local government," Cele told a media briefing.

The summit was held two days after Cele announced a three-month deployment by the army in gang-ridden areas of the Cape Flats.

Troops began arriving on Friday and are expected to start patrolling in support of the police early this week. 

'Better late than never' as army is ordered to join Cape Flats gang war

Hundreds of people have died unnecessarily because of the delay in deploying troops to the Cape Flats, the City of Cape Town said on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Fransina Lukas, chairperson of community police forums in the Western Cape, said she was happy with the outcome of the weekend summit.

"We want to thank the minister for taking the initiative but also for engaging all government departments under one roof to talk, but more importantly to come up with a way to address the challenges of crime within our communities," she said.

"We are convinced this will be different now because there are clear timeframes attached to what must be done, by who, and more importantly there will be monitoring and evaluation and report-backs on a three-monthly basis."

Cele said about 500 delegates at the summit had had "cordial and robust discussions. There was no war."

He said Western Cape premier Alan Winde had spent Saturday at the summit and "there is a lot of alignment and agreement on working together".

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz said he was convinced that the summit had not been "just another talk shop. There's an urgency, there's an action plan."

He said the second summit would include not only community police forums but neighbourhood watches, "to give back power to local communities".

Fritz added: "We've seen that where communities are strong, gangsters are cowards, they disappear."

Army deployed to help police in the gang-ravaged Cape Flats

The SA military will deploy soldiers to gang-ravaged communities on the Cape Flats from July to October to keep the peace.
News
2 days ago

Bheki Cele deploys army to crime-ridden Western Cape

SA National Defence Force members will be deployed to the Western Cape’s worst-affected crime areas, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
2 days ago

As army prepared to deploy, 25-year-old shot 'multiple times' in the head

South African National Defence Force units made their way to Cape Town from across the country on Friday afternoon to constitute a battalion-sized ...
News
1 day ago

Here's what you need to know about the Cape Flats murders

Six women were among the 11 people killed in Philippi East on the Cape Flats.
News
4 days ago

