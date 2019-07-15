South Africa

Children suffer seizures after 'inhaling toxic gas' at Durban creche

15 July 2019 - 10:42 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Multiple children are having continuous seizures at a creche, say paramedics. File photo
Image: iStock Images

Several children from an Ulmlazi creche have been taken to a nearby clinic for emergency medical treatment after they inhaled what is believed to be a toxic gas.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics and their helicopter had been dispatched to L Section on Monday to help.

"Multiple children have inhaled some sort of gas and are having continuous seizures," said Jamieson.

This is a developing story.

