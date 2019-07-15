Driver 'hijacked, kidnapped' as thugs target e-hailing industry in Nelson Mandela Bay

Two men who allegedly hijacked an Uber vehicle and kidnapped a driver at the weekend were arrested on Sunday.

The driver collected the men at the Virgin Active gym in Humerail on Sunday, just after 5am.

They asked to be dropped off in Colchester.

The Herald reported earlier in July that the e-hailing industry, including Uber and Bolt, was under attack in Nelson Mandela Bay, with drivers targeted by syndicates for their cellphones, money and cars.

Over the past two months, robberies and hijackings of Uber and Bolt drivers in the city have spiked.

According to police, more than 15 cases have been reported since about April.