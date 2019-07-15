South Africa

Eastern Cape teenager arrested for murder

15 July 2019 - 07:10 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The two allegedly had a 'misunderstanding', which led to a fight just after midnight on Sunday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a young man to death during an altercation in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the two allegedly had a "misunderstanding", which led to a fight just after midnight on Sunday.

"Both of them started to fight with sticks and later the 19-year-old [deceased] drew his knife. The suspect allegedly overpowered the man and took the knife from him."

The man was stabbed in the upper body and declared dead on the scene.

The teenager was arrested and later placed into his parents' care. 

He is expected to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder.

