South Africa

Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela's acid mine drainage case postponed

15 July 2019 - 15:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Khulubuse Zuma, pictured, Thulani Ngubane and Zondwa Mandela are accused of failing to treat underground water before releasing it into the Blesbokspruit, which feeds into the Marievale wetland and the Vaal River.
Image: Supplied

The case against former directors of Aurora - Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela and Thulani Ngubane - was postponed in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The three appeared in court, where the case was postponed to August 7 for the court to make a ruling on a request by the media to film proceedings.

They were charged for transgressing the National Water Act by failing to treat underground water before releasing it into the Blesbokspruit, which feeds into the Marievale wetland and, ultimately, the Vaal River.

The charges relate to the period between February and October 2010, when, as directors, they allegedly unlawfully polluted water resources by discharging untreated mine water into the natural water stream.

The alleged mismanagement and looting of the mine by its directors led to its collapse, leaving 5,300 mineworkers unemployed, and included the removal of pumps essential for controlling acid mine drainage into Gauteng's water resources.

This resulted in uncontrolled acid mine drainage to Blesbokspruit.

