KZN woman arrested after video of abandoned child is published

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been charged with child abandonment after an infant was found outside a restaurant in Verulam, north of Durban.

Police said a two-month-old baby girl was found at a restaurant in Wick Street on Friday. In CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media, a woman in a white jacket can be seen leaving a baby in what appears to be an empty passageway.

The child was taken to a local hospital and the woman is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.