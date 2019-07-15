South Africa

KZN woman arrested after video of abandoned child is published

15 July 2019 - 16:04 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A baby girl was found abandoned on Wick Street in Verulam, north of Durban.
Image: File / Thinkstock

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been charged with child abandonment after an infant was found outside a restaurant in Verulam, north of Durban. 

Police said a two-month-old baby girl was found at a restaurant in Wick Street on Friday. In CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media, a woman in a white jacket can be seen leaving a baby in what appears to be an empty passageway. 

The child was taken to a local hospital and the woman is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.  

