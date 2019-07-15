Mangaung water restricted after city reneges on promises to pay debt

"The two entities [Bloem Water and Mangaung municipality] had several discussions regarding the issue of nonpayment, and had been dealt with by the mediation process of the national Treasury," Bloem Water said on Monday.

"The mediation processes that took place on February 21 and July 4 ruled that the Mangaung metro municipality should pay the outstanding accounts. Unfortunately, that has not been happening."

According to Bloem Water, it had been resolved that Mangaung municipality settle its outstanding debt and that interest on it would in turn be written off. But this did not happen.