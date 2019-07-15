R42,000 fine for Mazibuye pair guilty of anti-Indian hate speech

This matter would not result in a "new dawn" or a change in attitude.

"This court has no other option but to send out a very clear message to them and those like minded, that the constitution cannot be flouted with impunity."

The magistrate said while he accepted that they were not well off, he did not believe they were men of straw.

"They are self-confessed activists, they travel all over the city and the province. It is highly probable that they have some independent source of income.

"However, I do not believe that the legislature ever intended to effectively sentence a person to a life of perpetual poverty," he said, ordering that they jointly pay the fine to the chosen beneficiary of the commission and the foundation.

He also interdicted them from uttering any hate speech, based on race, targeting the Indian community.

At the hearing, the main witness for the complainants was commission chairperson Bongani Majola, who said hate speech was so serious - and had been the trigger for the Rwandan genocide - that it must never be allowed to fester or go unchallenged.

In his judgment in April, magistrate Sander said nobody could ignore laws on the basis that they disagreed with them.

"Hate speech is not constitutionally protected, precisely because it strikes at the heart of human dignity, equality and freedom, and has the potential to impinge adversely on the dignity of others and to cause harm."