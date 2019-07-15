WATCH | KZN coastal resort town supermarket in flames
15 July 2019 - 09:24
A supermarket in a small KwaZulu-Natal resort town has gone up in flames.
A team of fire fighters and paramedics were dispatched to the KwikSpar in Umdloti on Monday morning as flames leapt out of the building.
Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said fire fighters were on scene trying to extinguish the fire.
A supermarket caught alight in the KZN coastal resort town of Umdloti on Monday @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/pa1etuyUDd— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) July 15, 2019
"Crisis Medical paramedics have set up a staging and triage area while we await further updates from eThekwini Fire," he said.
This is a developing story.