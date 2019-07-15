South Africa

WATCH | KZN coastal resort town supermarket in flames

15 July 2019 - 09:24 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Flames engulf a KwikSpar in Umdloti, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday morning.
Image: Crisis Medical

A supermarket in a small KwaZulu-Natal resort town has gone up in flames.

A team of fire fighters and paramedics were dispatched to the KwikSpar in Umdloti on Monday morning as flames leapt out of the building.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said fire fighters were on scene trying to extinguish the fire.

"Crisis Medical paramedics have set up a staging and triage area while we await further updates from eThekwini Fire," he said.

This is a developing story.

