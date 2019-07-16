South Africa

95 pupils discharged after Umlazi school mystery gas drama

16 July 2019 - 16:17 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A teacher receives medical treatment after inhaling an unknown gas at a school in Umlazi on Monday.
A teacher receives medical treatment after inhaling an unknown gas at a school in Umlazi on Monday.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Ninety-five pupils have been discharged from hospital following the inhalation of an unknown gas at Vukuzakhe High School in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday.

The pupils were transported to the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital after a small unknown substance exploded at the school and was inhaled by pupils and staff. They had been complaining about shortness of breath and scratchy throats.

According to eThekwini southern region division fire commander Xolani Zikhali, who responded with the chemical incident unit, the gas was emitted by a small ball which one of the children had picked up along the road and took to school.

“It exploded and released a powdery gas. The explosive unit arrived and tested the air and found that it was a chemical. We ensured that the school was safe and that there were no other devices like this one at the premises. The atmosphere was also tested to ensure that children could return to the school,” said Zikhali.

Zikhali said that the chemical was taken to Pretoria to determine what type of chemical it was.

The KZN health department confirmed that all the pupils had been discharged. They could not confirm the condition of a teacher who was taken to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the school confirmed to TimesLIVE that it was open and running.

READ MORE:

Teacher critical and 50 pupils in hospital after mystery gas leak at Umlazi school

A teacher is in critical condition and more then 50 pupils have been transported to local hospitals after they inhaled an unknown gas at Vukuzakhe ...
News
1 day ago

Education and health receive lion's share of KZN's R130bn budget

The KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and health have received the lion’s share of the provincial government’s R130.5bn budget for the 2019/20 ...
Politics
1 week ago

Protesters burn KZN man in land claim dispute

"Whenever I close my eyes, it's like I can see the flames burning me."
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  2. Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke South Africa
  3. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  4. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  5. SABC sheds jobs, closes five offices South Africa

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X