95 pupils discharged after Umlazi school mystery gas drama
Ninety-five pupils have been discharged from hospital following the inhalation of an unknown gas at Vukuzakhe High School in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday.
The pupils were transported to the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital after a small unknown substance exploded at the school and was inhaled by pupils and staff. They had been complaining about shortness of breath and scratchy throats.
According to eThekwini southern region division fire commander Xolani Zikhali, who responded with the chemical incident unit, the gas was emitted by a small ball which one of the children had picked up along the road and took to school.
The fire department chemical incident unit arrive at Vukazakhe High School in Umlazi after a mysterious explosion @TimesLIVE #umlazi pic.twitter.com/PJxKPxTX9o— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) July 15, 2019
“It exploded and released a powdery gas. The explosive unit arrived and tested the air and found that it was a chemical. We ensured that the school was safe and that there were no other devices like this one at the premises. The atmosphere was also tested to ensure that children could return to the school,” said Zikhali.
Zikhali said that the chemical was taken to Pretoria to determine what type of chemical it was.
The KZN health department confirmed that all the pupils had been discharged. They could not confirm the condition of a teacher who was taken to a private hospital.
Meanwhile, the school confirmed to TimesLIVE that it was open and running.