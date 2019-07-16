95 pupils discharged after Umlazi school mystery gas drama

Ninety-five pupils have been discharged from hospital following the inhalation of an unknown gas at Vukuzakhe High School in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday.

The pupils were transported to the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital after a small unknown substance exploded at the school and was inhaled by pupils and staff. They had been complaining about shortness of breath and scratchy throats.

According to eThekwini southern region division fire commander Xolani Zikhali, who responded with the chemical incident unit, the gas was emitted by a small ball which one of the children had picked up along the road and took to school.