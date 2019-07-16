Gruesome discovery after Khayelitsha shack fire

One person died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the City of Cape Town said.

Firefighters summoned to extinguish a blaze during the early hours of Tuesday morning at Khayelitsha in Cape Town discovered a body burnt beyond recognition.

The city's fire and rescue services spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire broke out just after midnight.

"The first fire engine arrived on scene in less than five minutes, and the officer confirmed the fire affected a number of informal structures," said Carelse.

"A total of three fire engines, two water tenders and a rescue vehicle and 21 firefighters fought the blaze. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished just before 1:30am.

"A body that was burnt beyond recognition was discovered and the scene. The police are investigating. "