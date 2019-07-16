South Africa

Nafiz Modack and his mother back in court on corruption charges

16 July 2019 - 13:12 By Khanyisa Tyelela
Nafiz Modack (holding a cellphone) outside the magistrate's court in Cape Town after an earlier appearance.
Image: Esa Alexander

Corruption accused Nafiz Modack was back in court with his mother in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old alleged underworld boss appeared in the magistrate's court in Cape Town on Tuesday alongside Ruwaida Modack, 60, and jailed former Western Cape top cop Kolinden Govender. The matter dates back to 2011.

According to the Hawks, the Modacks paid gratifications to Govender for favours to "advance their business interests". The matter was postponed to September 6 by agreement between the state and the defence. The Modacks' bail of R5,000 each was extended.

A relaxed Modack joked with his team of burly bodyguards in black suits. His family and security retinue filled half of the public gallery.

Govender is serving a four-year sentence in Malmesbury prison. The disgraced former brigadier was found guilty of corruption, in a separate case, alongside former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer.

Modack and his mother handed themselves over to the Hawks two months ago. In a statement at the time, the Hawks said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected.

"It is alleged that in November 2011 the duo paid gratifications through their two business entities to the senior police officer for favours to advance their private business interests," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.

"This investigation forms part of the second leg of an investigation that saw senior police officers sentenced on various charges of corruption. More arrests are expected pending the ongoing investigation."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said the accused were negotiating a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. They deny they are doing so.

