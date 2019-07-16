Oops! Business etiquette blunders from around the world

Switching from being the director of a Swedish company’s subsidiary based in the UK to working in the agricultural sector in South Africa was a sharp learning curve for Terry.

“For the first few months of being in South Africa, I found it very difficult to pitch up at a facility and get to meet the farm manager or senior grower. It took a while to discover that, when they saw me arriving, they assumed I was the bank manager and promptly disappeared,” he said.

As it turned out, dressing the way he had in the UK in smart slacks and sports jackets had the effect of scaring away clients in South Africa.

Terry is one of several people featured in the latest Expat Insider survey, an extensive poll about living and working abroad, conducted annually by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community.

The survey, titled Business Etiquette Blunders from around the World - Expats Share Their Stories, revealed some of the many pitfalls encountered by people pursuing a career abroad.

"While expats in countries like Singapore, Ireland, and Estonia find it easy to understand the local business etiquette, those in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China generally struggle more," InterNations said on Tuesday.

Some of the business blunders shared by expats revolved around topics including:

Communication

Greeting a colleague or business partner abroad can be a challenge.

Gianfranco took his Italian temperament to work in the Netherlands and found himself in hot water after he approached a colleague.

"I once approached a colleague after a meeting because I thought we did not understand each other clearly enough. Unfortunately, my best intentions were so sorely misunderstood that he filed a formal complaint with management that I was talking aggressively to him," he said.

Business lunches

Not all of these include having a glass of wine or cocktail as is common in the UK.

During an interview over lunch in the US, one newly returned expat ordered himself a beer while the interviewers ordered iced tea. "I suddenly realised I was back in the US where drinking alcohol at lunch is not the done thing," he said.

Another expat from the US was invited to the interior of Paraguay by the female owner of a farm. He took his newly arrived Italian wife along, forgetting that in Paraguay women (although owners and decision makers) are not allowed at the table with men.

“My wife was sitting at a large table being the only woman, while the men were served by the owner.”

Dress code

Back in South Africa, as soon as Terry was persuaded by a friend to dress more casually "all went well".