South Africa

Pupils shot and wounded in Lenasia

16 July 2019 - 11:03 By Iavan Pijoos
Two school pupils were shot in Lenasia on Tuesday morning. Further details are not yet known.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two pupils were shot and wounded in the vicinity of a high school in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The Gauteng department of education confirmed the shooting at or near the high school.

Further details around the shooting were not immediately available from the department.

An employee at the school told TimesLIVE that the shooting happened outside the premises and added that the pupils inside were safe.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mpande Khoza could not immediately comment and was on his way to the school.

This is a developing story.

