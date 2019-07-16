Pupils shot and wounded in Lenasia

Two pupils were shot and wounded in the vicinity of a high school in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The Gauteng department of education confirmed the shooting at or near the high school.

Further details around the shooting were not immediately available from the department.

An employee at the school told TimesLIVE that the shooting happened outside the premises and added that the pupils inside were safe.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mpande Khoza could not immediately comment and was on his way to the school.

This is a developing story.