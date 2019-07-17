Charges withdrawn against Cato Manor 'death squad' cops

But the racketeering charges are gone and the indictment they were facing has been scrapped.

The charges related to the alleged extra-judicial killings of 45 people by the Durban organised crime unit, whose office was in Cato Manor. They were collectively facing 116 charges.

While three of the accused have subsequently died, all of the remaining police officers, except for those who have retired or resigned, are now back working in the police force having been cleared of any wrongdoing by internal disciplinary hearings.

Booysen has always alleged that the charges were rooted in "state capture" and were an attempt to stop investigations into allegations of corruption and fraud against senior police officials and businessmen, including Edward Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

Edward Zuma was in business with local businessman Thoshan Panday, who was the target of a Hawks investigation probing allegations that he ripped off the police to the tune of R60m through the fraudulent procurement of accommodation for police officers for the 2010 World Cup.

The racketeering charges against Booysen were first signed off by former acting national director Nomgcobo Jiba.

This decision was set aside in the Durban high court by judge Trevor Gorvin, who said there was no evidence before Jiba to authorise the charges.