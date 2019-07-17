South Africa

Five arrested after brutal murder of Free State farmer and his wife

17 July 2019 - 15:04 By Nico Gous
A couple were killed on their farm in the Free State on Friday. File image.
Image: 123rf.com/nito500

Police have arrested five suspects who allegedly tied up, brutally beat and shot a couple on their farm in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said on Wednesday that Isak van den Berg, 67, and his wife Ina, 61, were killed on the Bloubos farm near Boshof on Friday around 5.30pm.

“Mr Van den Berg left to take a worker back to town, leaving his wife at home. On the way back to the farm, he stopped to open his farm gate and was overpowered by six suspects. He was then taken back to his house where together with his wife he was tied up, brutally beaten and shot. Both died at the scene,” Makhele said.

“The suspects ransacked the house and stole several items, including four firearms and the deceased’s vehicle, which was later recovered stuck in the mud in the Caledon River bed en route to Lesotho.”

The police recovered two firearms during the arrests.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, will appear in the Boshof district court on Thursday.

