Loyiso Basso left a life of drugs and gangs to open a restaurant

“I charged R250 for cleaning a yard and painting, depending on how big the house was. I was also washing windows.”

Money started coming in.

“I had a passion for cooking and I am good in the kitchen. I first bought a gas stove and other items, like pots, for my kitchen … I started selling pap and chakalaka. Business was good and people were buying. I would be asked to join catering teams whenever there was an event in the area,” he said.

Basso opened his small restaurant, Mgoli’s Corner, in an RDP house. He uses his back room as a kitchen and serves lunch and dinner. Mgoli is his nickname.

He gained the community’s trust and started to add more items to his menu. His bunny chows, known as kota in the township, became popular. He stuffs them with fries, fried egg, lettuce, cucumber and a sausage (R15) or burger (R20).

“Today, I help around the house with groceries and I have not touched drugs for years,” said Basso.

Encouraging young people, Basso says: “There is no dustbin for a person … Young people, swallow your pride and do something positive with your lives. If there is still air that flows in and out of your body, it means there is still a purpose for you in this world.”

