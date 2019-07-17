South Africa

Mom arrested for allegedly chaining her disabled daughter to a chair

17 July 2019 - 20:00 By Nico Gous
Limpopo police arrested a mother, 30, on Tuesday July 16 2019 for child neglect after she allegedly chained her disabled daughter to a chair in a locked room in their Bela-Bela home.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Limpopo police on Tuesday arrested a mother for allegedly chaining her disabled daughter to a chair in a locked room.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Bela-Bela community members tipped off the police at about 9am “about a child who was not treated well by her own mother who often locked her alone inside their house”.

When the police arrived, they found the disabled girl, 12, chained to a chair in a locked room.

The mother, 30, will appear in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court on Thursday.

