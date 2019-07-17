South Africa

Patriotic Alliance councillor accused of assaulting his 'useless' bodyguard

17 July 2019 - 12:07 By GARETH WILSON and ROCHELLE DE KOCK
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Marlon Daniels faces assault charges after an alleged altercation with his bodyguard in the early hours of the morning.
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Marlon Daniels faces assault charges after an alleged altercation with his bodyguard in the early hours of the morning.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels has been charged with assaulting his bodyguard.

An altercation started shortly before midnight on Tuesday after Daniels realised the two municipal security officers stationed outside his house did not have firearms.

Bongani Fusa, who opened the case against Daniels, was guarding his home with an unnamed female officer following death threats against the Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor and his family.

Police spokesman Capt Johan Rheeder confirmed that a case of assault had been opened at Gelvandale police station.

“Shortly before midnight an argument ensued and the suspect (Daniels) allegedly pulled him (Fusa) out of the car and pushed him around,” he said.

KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog

KwaZulu-Natal politician Phumlani Ntombela and his bodyguard have been found guilty of the cruel shooting of a dog in the Melmoth area, the National ...
News
2 months ago

Asked for other details, Rheeder said the matter was under investigation.

Daniels said in June he received threatening phone calls the night before a council meeting. He said he was told to vote in favour of the budget or he and his family would be harmed.

The municipality immediately dispatched security to guard him and his family at his home.

Daniels denied assaulting Fusa, saying he had opened his door and “pulled him out” because he believed he “served no purpose” without a firearm.

“What is he doing at my house, in the middle of serious threats against me and my family, without a firearm?

“I cannot take kindly to having useless and unarmed security guards at my place,” Daniels said.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Nelson Mandela Bay metro official arrested for murder at wife's rental home

A Nelson Mandela Bay municipal official has been arrested on a charge of murder, police and political insiders confirmed late on Tuesday night.
News
3 weeks ago

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors threatened ahead of budget vote

At least four Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have received threats ahead of Wednesday's budget vote.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Mayors to use public transport? Naah, says Mongamela Bobani

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani suggests the call for mayors to use public transport and shuttle services does not apply to him.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  2. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  3. Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke South Africa
  4. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  5. As army deployment is delayed, 43 murdered over bloody Cape Town weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
X