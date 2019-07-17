Public are the real victims of 'death squad' saga and political puppeteering

After seven years, it took less than five minutes for Durban high court judge Kate Pillay to pronounce that all charges were withdrawn against the 27 remaining accused in the so-called Cato Manor death squad case and that they were free to go.

Outside, the men, some of them teary-eyed, hugged each other and then stood proudly behind now-retired KZN Hawks head Gen Johan Booysen as a statement was read out on their behalf.

“The prosecution team maintained that members (of the Cato Manor unit) committed extra-judicial killings and portrayed those who were killed by the police during shootouts as ‘victims’,” they said.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. While any loss of life is lamentable, in these cases, the loss of life was of their own doing. They were wanted criminals. What was never said was that the unit was responsible for the arrests of 400 hardened criminals.”

They said the “real victims of this sorry saga” were the public, who were deprived of dedicated and skilled detectives while under siege by criminals.

They said in the seven years since their arrests, they had been subjected to suspensions, humiliation and disciplinary proceedings which resulted in their exoneration.