Rifles and magazines stolen from police station in Eastern Cape

Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed officers at the Middledrift police station in the Eastern Cape.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said two armed suspects, whose faces were covered, entered the police station around 9pm on Monday.

The robbers held up two officers at gunpoint and demanded firearms.

Naidoo said two rifles and magazines were stolen from the safe.

The suspects then fled. No injuries were reported.