SA throws shade at US's Area 51 gimmick event

South Africans are throwing shade at American social media users who are obsessed with a "joke event" involving a millitary base, the US's controversial Area 51, and aliens.

While there are reports that some social media users are serious about the latest weird and wacky internet event, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us", South Africans are bemused.

Analysing the more than 4,000 local items posted about the event on social media over a seven-day period, Acumen Media revealed that South Africans were bewildered and fascinated at "how silly the concept is".

"However, they are not looking away and are as equally fascinated as they are bemused," Acumen social media analyst Tonya Khoury said.