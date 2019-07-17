South Africa

WATCH | Fire destroys taxis on Durban property

17 July 2019 - 12:07 By Orrin Singh
A screenshot from a video shows a taxi on fire at a home in Newlands West, outside Durban, on Tuesday evening.
A screenshot from a video shows a taxi on fire at a home in Newlands West, outside Durban, on Tuesday evening.
Image: Supplied

A fire which broke out shortly before 9pm on Tuesday destroyed three taxis and a truck on a property in Newlands West, outside Durban. 

Divisional commander of eThekwini Fire and Rescue Bruce de Gier said no one was injured.

"Our members received a call about a fire at a property just before 9pm. When they arrived at the scene, four vehicles, which had been parked on the property, were engulfed in flames."

He said the property owner was not at the scene and they were unable to establish who owned the vehicles.

De Gier said the fire was extinguished and there had been minimal damage to the home. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were notified of the incident. However, no case was opened. 

MORE

Gruesome discovery after Khayelitsha shack fire

One person died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the City of Cape Town said.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | KZN coastal resort town supermarket in flames

A supermarket in a small KwaZulu-Natal resort town has gone up in flames.
News
2 days ago

Woman dies in shack fire in Cape Town

A woman died in a shack fire in an informal settlement in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday, the city's fire and rescue service said.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  2. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  3. Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke South Africa
  4. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  5. As army deployment is delayed, 43 murdered over bloody Cape Town weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
X