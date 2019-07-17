Why the army has still not been sent to Cape Flats: defence minister explains

The delay in the deployment of soldiers in the Cape Flats to help police clamp down on gangsterism, which has led to a spate of murders over the past two weeks, was intended to introduce an element of surprise, defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Wednesday.

The minister was addressing a media briefing on Wednesday ahead of her budget vote speech in the National Assembly.

Following the announcement of the deployment last week, at least 43 people were killed in Cape Town between Friday and Monday. This was also despite a heightened police presence in some of the city's most violent areas, such as Philippi, where 13 people were killed the previous weekend.

The troops assembled in Cape Town on Monday ahead of their deployment, which the minister said was intended to act as a deterrent and to stabilise the situation.

"As far as we are concerned the kind of criminality that has been going on here, the fact that we are ruled by gangs in the Western Cape, points to the fact that there is a serious undermining of the authority of the state."