South Africa

675 hospital beds dumped at Chris Hani Baragwanath donated to NGOs

18 July 2019 - 13:23 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Various NGOs have been given 675 of 1,000 beds that were being stored outside at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Various NGOs have been given 675 of 1,000 beds that were being stored outside at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Image: Twitter/JackBloomDA

Gauteng's health department has donated 675 beds to various NGOs after they were spotted outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.  

The fate of the beds was revealed by newly elected provincial health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku in a written reply to the DA's shadow MEC of health in the Gauteng legislature.

According to Masuku, there were 1,000 beds stored outside the facility between January and July because "the storage space available was not enough to keep all beds enclosed due to the high number of beds". 

Masuku said a decision to donate the beds was taken by the hospital as they were found not to be fit for purpose in the hospital.

"I am pleased that NGOs got these beds instead of the wasteful original plan of hospital management. I suspect that more beds could have been donated in good condition but they deteriorated in the sun and rain," said Masuku. 

The remaining 325 beds could not be donated because of their poor condition.

Bloom said the department needed to look after its assets and put in place mechanisms to either sell or donate assets that proved to be useless.

MORE

WATCH | 'Here is our tax money': Video shows 'new' hospital beds in disuse at Bara

A video going around on social media shows allegedly brand new hospital beds lying in the sun, exposed to the elements outside the Chris Hani ...
News
2 months ago

Soweto hospital evacuated after fire breaks out in building

The Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the rooms at the facility's administration block on Monday ...
News
1 month ago

Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges

The mother of the lost and found baby girl allegedly abducted from Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital has spoken out for the first time about ...
News
1 month ago

Baby abducted from Baragwanath hospital

A newborn baby has been abducted from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X