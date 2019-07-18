Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 67 minutes leadership talk: 'He leads us fearlessly'

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday delivered a speech at a 67 minutes leadership talk, hosted by The People Matter Foundation in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Mogoeng spoke bluntly about the effects of corruption, the ideals of former president Nelson Mandela and what South Africans can do to continue his legacy.

He said the conditions in which some South Africans continue to live in informal settlements and townships are inhumane and more needs to be done to ensure a swift turnaround.

"Have we lulled our conscience? Does it matter when we pass Langa, Khayelitsha and Diepsloot, or any of these places? Does it touch you? Have you allowed it to speak to your conscience? These are human beings. None of us ought to allow this to be normalised," he said.

Many took to social media to agree with the chief justice and weigh in on his speech.