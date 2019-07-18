South Africa

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 67 minutes leadership talk: 'He leads us fearlessly'

18 July 2019 - 09:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday delivered a speech at a 67 minutes leadership talk, hosted by The People Matter Foundation in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Mogoeng spoke bluntly about the effects of corruption, the ideals of former president Nelson Mandela and what South Africans can do to continue his legacy.

He said the conditions in which some South Africans continue to live in informal settlements and townships are inhumane and more needs to be done to ensure a swift turnaround.

"Have we lulled our conscience? Does it matter when we pass Langa, Khayelitsha and Diepsloot, or any of these places? Does it touch you? Have you allowed it to speak to your conscience? These are human beings. None of us ought to allow this to be normalised," he said. 

Many took to social media to agree with the chief justice and weigh in on his speech.

MORE

Mogoeng Mogoeng launches blistering attack on corrupt, self-serving leaders

In a scathing attack on corrupt, self-serving leaders and biased media reporting, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on all South Africans not to ...
News
18 hours ago

Corruption, leadership & poverty: Mogoeng Mogoeng's speech in quotes

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday spoke at the 67 Minutes Leadership Talk in commemoration of former President Nelson Mandela. Corruption, ...
News
3 hours ago

Personal accountability and proven ability must be yardstick for leaders: Mogoeng Mogoeng

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there must be stringent requirements of who is allowed to run for president and there should be a screening ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

God-bothering politics and faith in public life

Statements by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have raised questions about the role of religion in our public ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Mogoeng Mogoeng: If you think I'll do wrong to accommodate you, forget it

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has redeemed himself after the onslaught of criticism he faced when he was appointed to the post in 2011.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X