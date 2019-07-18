Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 67 minutes leadership talk: 'He leads us fearlessly'
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday delivered a speech at a 67 minutes leadership talk, hosted by The People Matter Foundation in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.
Mogoeng spoke bluntly about the effects of corruption, the ideals of former president Nelson Mandela and what South Africans can do to continue his legacy.
He said the conditions in which some South Africans continue to live in informal settlements and townships are inhumane and more needs to be done to ensure a swift turnaround.
"Have we lulled our conscience? Does it matter when we pass Langa, Khayelitsha and Diepsloot, or any of these places? Does it touch you? Have you allowed it to speak to your conscience? These are human beings. None of us ought to allow this to be normalised," he said.
Many took to social media to agree with the chief justice and weigh in on his speech.
When you over protect the untouchables...disaster happens #MogoengMogoeng The Chief Justice addressed this: pic.twitter.com/7YUUb00bVF— DD (@DDZakArsenal) July 17, 2019
What a phenomenal human and servant you are, it’s an honor to witness you lead us fearlessly! Continue to challenge and shift the conversation but most importantly continue fighting for justice and equality of all South Africans 🇿🇦 Thank you #ChiefJustice pic.twitter.com/7jh4tkhPkL— Mfanafuthi Mhlungu (@don_pah) July 17, 2019
Chief Justice is one few remaining truthful and honest leaders who are passionate about our country.— Sbu Sokhaya (@SbusisoQS83) July 17, 2019
The forces of good truthful men is growing everyday. Salute our Chief Justice. #MogoengMogoeng pic.twitter.com/zITdrL8wnw— 💯RET🆗 (@mduKuPhela) July 17, 2019
The greatest achievement of Zuma 's Administration thus far was to give us CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng pic.twitter.com/lZU82Bf8sQ— apocalypse (@syi_nduna) July 17, 2019
Wow what a session with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, all corruption needs to be dealt with not just within Public Sector #67MinutesLeadershipTalk pic.twitter.com/2VbhTR23tB— Nkosana Ncaba (@NkosanaNcaba) July 17, 2019
#MogoengMogoeng— Mo (@Mo_fever) July 17, 2019
Chief we are honored to have you.
Leaders are really born.
The chief has spoken... fix this country.
God bless you.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/VW6awlD4JD
Absolute gold from a leader shaping the South African leadership landscape. Thank you Chief Justice #MogoengMogoeng. Thank you @mathebula_chris #67MinutesLeadershipTalk pic.twitter.com/UW6fcZCOEn— Randy Rooibaatjie 🇿🇦 (@ItsRandyRooi) July 17, 2019
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is the gift that keeps on giving #PeopleMatter— Ntobeko°©• III (@MweliNtobeko) July 17, 2019
Can we all agree that CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is Pro-Truth in all platforms. pic.twitter.com/OJubKwLvsa— I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) July 17, 2019
"That is why, unlike most of children today in model-C schools, I can articulate myself from beginning to end in my mother tongue...— Proud'TswanaWoman (@handful_K) July 17, 2019
...somehow we have been whipped into believing that you are not wise if you speak your mother tongue" -CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng #67MinutesLeadershipTalk