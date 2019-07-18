South Africa

Children, education & freedom: Ten quotes from former president Nelson Mandela

18 July 2019 - 09:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Nelson Mandela would have turned 101 on Thursday.
Former president Nelson Mandela would have turned 101 on Thursday.
Image: Media24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

On Thursday, the world commemorates the life of Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 101 this year. Mandela was born on July 18 1918 in the village of Qunu, in the Eastern Cape.

Six years after his death on December 5 2013, South Africans are remembering Mandela's ideals on children, freedom and education.

Here are 10 quotes from the former president:

Children

"Children must, at last, play in the veld, no longer tortured by the pangs of hunger or ravaged by disease, or threatened with the scourge of ignorance, molestation and abuse, and no longer be required to engage in deeds whose gravity exceeds the demands of their tender years."

Corruption, leadership & poverty: Mogoeng Mogoeng's speech in quotes

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday spoke at the 67 Minutes Leadership Talk in commemoration of former President Nelson Mandela. Corruption, ...
News
3 hours ago

Love, tolerance

"No one is born hating another person because of the colour of their skin or background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

Education

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world."

Freedom

"I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal I hope to live for, and to see realised. But my Lord, if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die."

Making a difference

"What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Courage

"It always seems impossible until it's done."

Madiba's most meaningful meals - and the people who cooked them

Food anthropologist Anna Trapido believes 'we are what we eat and what we don't or can't eat'. Here she delves into the role of food played in the ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Physical wellness

"I have always believed that exercise is key to not only physical wellness, but to peace of mind."

Apartheid

"In Natal, apartheid is a deadly cancer in our midst, setting house against house and eating away at the precious ties that bound us together. The strife among ourselves wastes our energy and destroys our unity. My message for those who are involved in this battle of brother against brother is this: take your guns, your knives and your pangas and throw them into the sea! Close down the death factories. End this war now!"

We don't hate whites

"We are not anti-white, we are against white supremacy ... we have condemned racialism, no matter by whom it is professed."

Forgiveness

"South Africans must recall the terrible past so we can deal with it, forgiving where forgiveness is necessary, but never forgetting."

MORE

When Nelson Mandela couldn't speak, Johnny Clegg spoke for him

The fact that veteran musician Johnny Clegg passed away just days before Mandela Day makes his death all the more poignant. It's a reminder of how ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Mkhwebane tells Ramaphosa and his cabinet to 'be accountable like Mandela'

Politicians should follow in Nelson Mandela’s footsteps “by submitting themselves to accountability processes whenever their conduct is under the ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Treat all kings and queens equally: Mandla Mandela

ANC MP Mandla Mandela has called for equal treatment of all kings and queens in SA.
Politics
1 day ago

Mogoeng Mogoeng launches blistering attack on corrupt, self-serving leaders

In a scathing attack on corrupt, self-serving leaders and biased media reporting, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on all South Africans not to ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X