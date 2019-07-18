Children, education & freedom: Ten quotes from former president Nelson Mandela

On Thursday, the world commemorates the life of Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 101 this year. Mandela was born on July 18 1918 in the village of Qunu, in the Eastern Cape.

Six years after his death on December 5 2013, South Africans are remembering Mandela's ideals on children, freedom and education.

Here are 10 quotes from the former president:

Children

"Children must, at last, play in the veld, no longer tortured by the pangs of hunger or ravaged by disease, or threatened with the scourge of ignorance, molestation and abuse, and no longer be required to engage in deeds whose gravity exceeds the demands of their tender years."