Close to R2m drugs and ammunition recovered at notorious Durban drug den

An intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of three "high level syndicate members" and the confiscation of almost R2m worth of drugs and paraphernalia in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday.

According to a police report, an operation was conducted at the notorious "Scrooty's" drug den by the eThekwini Outer North (EON) Crime Intelligence unit, Durban Metro Drug Task Team, Durban Metro Dog Unit, National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Shongweni K9 Unit which led to the arrests of the suspects.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the police officers raided identified premises suspected to be manufacturing drugs in Phoenix.

Three suspects - including a woman - aged between 30 and 48 were arrested and are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

Zwane said a total of 24,096 heroin capsules, 809 crack cocaine pieces, 1,068 mandrax tablets, 1.5kg of heroin powder, four bags of cocaine, 287 ecstasy pills, three two-way radios, one unlicensed firearm and various ammunition were recovered.

"Twenty-five buckets of capsules were also found as well as heroin packaging equipment. R59,419 in cash was recovered from the suspects. The estimated street value of recovered drugs is R1,834,879," said Zwane.